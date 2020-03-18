Meet a Disruptor in the Network Marketing industry in Africa: Romeo Odey

In the early hours of Friday, March 13th 2020, Mr Romeo Odey added yet another feather to his cap of achievements in the Network marketing Industry. Through focus & hardwork, he has emerged as the First Yellow Diamond ranked Independent Business Owner with Norland Industrial group(Africa Norland No.1), barely few months after achieving his previous rank, as the first Red Diamond in Africa

The Yellow Diamond rank is his 7th upward movement to the top within just 2 years of signing up for the business. Romeo didn’t toy with this business opportunity, his story is one of determination, consistency and hunger for success.

Romeo has relentlessly worked hard with his team members, and has raised over 150 individuals as SUV awardees, over 200 international trippers, Weekly Millionaires & Over 30 people who have built houses to completion!

“Find a way to serve the many for service to many leads to greatness.” ~Jim Rohn

Mr. Romeo Odey’s life reflects the above quote, & has officially given him access to a lifestyle of his dreams, launching him to weekly eight figures, venturing into real estate & just added Camaro sports to his fleet of many other luxury cars he has been awarded with, within these two years

He is a philanthropist. Founded the Romeo Odey cares foundation in 2019, and have since reached out to over 10,000 people with finances and other aids.

Behold these Cross River’s state born marketer, who believes this feat is just the beginning for his business, as he promises to keep pushing to the very pinnacle of the business. In his words, Impossibility is Nothing.