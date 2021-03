USTDA supports clean energy access for 200,000 women, others in Nigeria

The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to Nigeria’s renewable energy company, Sosai, for a feasibility study to connect more than 200,000 women, farmers, and rural citizens to new solar-powered mini-grids in Kaduna, Kogi, and Plateau States. The USTDA-funded feasibility study will include site surveys, preliminary engineering, economic and financial…