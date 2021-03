Starsight Energy, the leading West African Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider, is delighted to announce market-leading performance in 2020 despite the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starsight’s managed sites grew by 88% and revenue grew by a record 74%. Starsight Energy is now one of the continent’s largest independent energy and…

