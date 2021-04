Understanding the Fund The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) provides the legal framework for the provision of electricity subsidies to low-income consumers. The Act establishes the Power Consumer Assistance Fund (PCAF) for the provision of electric power subsidies for specified consumers. The primary objective of the Fund is to improve electricity access by providing…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login