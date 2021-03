A recent survey by The Electricity Hub (THE) Reports that 60 percent of low-income consumers are unaware of legal rights and redress available to them as electricity consumers. A much fewer percentage are aware of basic consumer rights but ignorant of complaint processes and procedures. Other consumers seem aware of their consumer rights and basic…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login