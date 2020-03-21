Taraba to delay takeoff of Mambilla Power project

The Taraba State government has partially accepted delaying the takeoff of the Mambilla Hydro Power Project in Sardauna Local Government Area of the State.

In a press briefing with selected Journalists in Jalingo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Danjuma Adamu said the delay was as a result of due diligence the State was following in carrying out the survey exercise.

“Due diligence is the cardinal philosophy of the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku’s administration.

“That process is being applied to the planned payment of professional fees to surveyors.

“There are several milestones to be met and the Governor has directed that this must be thoroughly conducted to avoid complaints and controversies now and in the future,” the statement read.

But our correspondent gathered from a reliable source in Taraba government House that the state government received over N800 million since September last year for the survey of the area, but no action was taken regarding the project.

The source noted that “part of the money was used to host Mambilla stakeholders’ for a meeting in Abuja and I am sure that now that the Governor is back in the State he will intensify action on the project.

“The governor was very angry over report in the media that he was delaying the takeoff of the project. But even for us the technocrats we think the delay was not in the good image of the State.

“Just yesterday, the Governor notified the House assembly the receipt of over N800 million meant for payment of surveyors in respect of Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

“But the questions on the lips of many concern stakeholders is that why did it take the State government several months to admit in public the receipt of the funds,” the source queried.