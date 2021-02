Mamman Saleh the Minister of Power is expected to announce government’s next official move over the suspended tariff hike on Tuesday, as discussions with labour were finalised end of January. Frank Okafor, the commissioner in charge of Engineering Monitoring and Evaluation at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC told BusinessDay that the minister of Power…

