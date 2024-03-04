Shell eyes off-grid solutions for Nigeria’s power woes

Shell Nigeria Plc has announced plans to explore off-grid solar solutions as part of its strategy to help tackle Nigeria’s chronic power problems.

Africa’s biggest economy struggles with inconsistent supply, leaving millions without reliable electricity. Shell believes off-grid solar solutions could offer a decentralized approach, bypassing the national grid’s limitations and reaching remote communities.

Shell said it would deploy renewables as off-grid energy sources to Nigerians, especially in areas not connected to the national grid.

Osagie Okunbor, the country chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, made this disclosure while speaking at a ministerial panel session on ‘Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition and Finance’, at the 7th Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

Shell stated that Africa can unlock the potential of the energy sector and drive energy security, transition and economic prosperity by embracing partnerships, technological innovation and sustainable financing, saying it required “a holistic approach that addresses efficiencies in the development of conventional energy sources which Africa has an abundance of and will depend on for now and in the nearest future.”

Okunbor, who was represented by Elohor Aiboni, the managing director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited noted that international partnerships and collaborations could help in accessing best practices, advanced technologies and innovations to optimise operations and drive down emissions.

He cited the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership, which he said SPDC and SNEPCo have deployed to facilitate the monitoring and mitigation of methane emissions from their operations.

“Energy security, transition and finance are at the heart of the dilemma that the world and senior executives in the energy sector are grappling with,” he opined, stressing that secure and uninterrupted access to energy at affordable prices was key for economic growth and development for every country, and more so for emerging economies like those in Africa

On Shell’s role in the development of the energy sector in Africa, Okunbor spoke of its “longstanding presence” in Nigeria, Egypt, Namibia, Ghana, South Africa and Tunisia among many other countries.

“He gave the example of Nigeria, where Shell is working closely with government, partners and other stakeholders, to help harness gas as a transition fuel, promote Nigerian content development and deploy renewables as an off-grid energy source for millions of households.

“By and large we are seeing significant progress in collaboration and more opportunities going forward,” Okunbor said.