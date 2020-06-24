Nigeria plots way out of darkness with new service-reflective tariff plan

From July 1, 2020 electricity customers in Nigeria will begin paying for electricity based on how long they receive power daily as the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry will undertake a new methodology for determining how bills are structured.

BusinessDay gathered from sources in the Federal Government that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has negotiated six tariff bands that will ensure that payments can reflect quality of services offered.

According to the new plan, customers have been grouped into different bands based on the number of hours they enjoy power daily.

Band A is for customers who get 20hours of power and above daily, Band B has customers who get power for 16 hours daily, C-band has customers who enjoy power for 12 hours and above a day. Those that enjoy power for 8hours and above is D-band and E-band has customers who only get 4 hours and above but below 8 hours of power supply daily.

Under the plan, there will be no increase for customers in Band E and those called lifeline customers irrespective of how much power they get every day.

With the declining oil prices and the consequent fall in revenue, the Nigerian Government can no longer afford subsidies on electricity and seeks to have customers who have enjoyed more stable power pay their fair share.

Therefore the negotiated a tariff model does not emphasis only recovering cost but also ensuring that customers get service that reflect what they pay for power and compensate them if they are not treated fairly.

This year alone, the Federal Government has spent about N380bllion on subsidising power for Nigerians according to a source in the government. But the bulk of this amount, about 60 percent has gone to pay for most of the power used by customers with more financial means including rich people who live in estates and big industrial customers who use more electricity to power their facilities.

Now the government thinks that the rich people has enjoyed the power enough and it is time for them to pay their fair share.

According the NERC DisCos will get a certificate of no objection when they present their plan to follow the new system and will be responsible for communicating this increase to their customers.

Some analysts have expressed concerns over the financial situation with the market and the regulator’s inability to intervene.

“It is either they live up to their billing as regulator and take hard decisions or play the ostrich,” said Chuks Nwani, an energy lawyer based in Lagos, who expressed concern over the timing of the plan.

Already there are indications that some DisCos have begun complying.

“Following the directive of the Nigerian Electrical Regulatory Commission (NERC), with the approval of the Federal Government, on the planned electricity tariff review which will take effect on July 1, 2020, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) wishes to notify her esteemed customers of this development,” said a notice from EEDC.

“This review is necessitated considering the inability of the Federal Government to continue to subsidizing the power sector, and also the need for the Nigerian Electricity Supply INdustry (NESI) to continue to sustain its operations and deliver improved services to customers,” the release said signed by the DisCo’s management said.

According to the agreement reached with the DisCos, if any DisCo is incapable of providing as much power as it has agreed with a customer, it will be forced to compensate the customer for the loss. For instance, if a DisCo is increasing tariff on the basis of 16 hours and in a given month, it did fulfill that obligation, it will pay a compensation to the customer.

After new tariffs kick on the first day in July, the government will communicate to Nigerians that on the basis of the negotiations they have had with their DisCos, any time they are denied power they would report their DisCos to NERC and NERC will ensure they are compensated.

The Federal Government by this action is indicating that it wants to allow the market function based on commercial arrangement after spending over N380billion on subsidies this year alone.

DisCos are now required to remit up to 90 percent of their commitment to the electricity market except for troubled DisCos like Yola DisCo which has been returned to the government following insurgency in the north.

The Federal Government has budgeted only N60bn for subsidies in 2021 and it plans that it will go to support the power used by the poorest of the people.