National grid coming up as power restored in parts of Lagos, Ibadan

The national grid is gradually coming up as power has been restored in various parts of Lagos and Ibadan, according to our correspondents.

As at 1.20pm, the national grid had 450 megawatts (MW) of electricity. While Ikeja had 130 MW, Eko had amased only 70MW. Benin DisCo had 70MW, while Ibadan had been given 100MW. Abuja, on the other hand, had 80MW.

The national power grid collapsed on Saturday morning, marking the third such incident in just one week.

The repeated power failures have intensified frustrations across the country, as businesses, homes, and critical infrastructure continue to feel the pinch of the nation’s unreliable electricity supply.

Many states reported total blackouts. The leatest failure came on the heels of two other collapses earlier in the week, further straining the already fragile power system.

This collapse marked the eighth grid disturbance in 2024, adding to challenges that have long plagued Nigeria’s power sector.

Share