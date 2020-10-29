Nasarawa electricity Agency needs N2.4b to connect state to National grid

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Works has appealed to the State Electricity Power Agency (NAPA) to, as a matter of necessity, address the epileptic power supply, by facilitating the distribution of more transformers to communities across the state.

This, the committee said would help boost the socio-economic activities, improve the revenue base, and the standard of living of the people of the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Abdulaziz Suleiman made the call, yesterday when the agency appeared before the committee for the assessment of its 2020 budget performance in Lafia.

Suleiman said that the importance of power supply to the development of any society can not be overemphasised, hence the need for the agency to address the electricity problem in the state.

“You are urged to carry out area evaluation across the state and connect them with the national grid.

“As this will go a long way in boosting the socio-economic activities of our people and improve on their standard of living, considering the importance of electricity to societal development.

“I also call on you to distribute more transformers across the state in order to boost power supply and for the overall development of the state,” he said.

The committee chairman assured the agency of support to enable them to succeed in their mandate.

Earlier, Abubakar Danjuma Ango, the Managing Director of the Agency said that the agency needs N2.4billion to connect the entire state with the national grid.

The managing director, however, identified the challenges facing the Agency to include office accommodation, under-staff, mobility, take-off grant among others hindering their operations.