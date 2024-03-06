GE Vernova spearheads Nigeria’s sustainable energy transition, boosts power generation

GE Vernova, a purpose-built company driving electrification and decarbonisation, has highlighted its commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy transition journey.

According to GE Vernova, this development can be achieved through its key operating segments including power (gas, nuclear, hydro, steam), wind (onshore, offshore) and electrification (transmission, distribution, conversion, storage, and orchestration of electricity).

With a presence of over 100 years in Nigeria, GE Vernova supports the generation of more than half of Nigeria’s power supply, servicing utilities, independent power plants, the oil and gas industry, the cement sector and many other segments across the country.

Globally, the company helps to generate approximately 30 percent of the world’s electricity.

Nigeria, one of Africa’s economic powerhouses, faces a dynamic energy landscape characterized by a growing population, industrialization, and a rising electricity demand.

The nation’s energy industry plays a significant role in supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens. To deliberate on the key aspects of the energy transition in the country, including generation, transmission, distribution and consumption, GE Vernova hosted the “Nigeria Energy Dialogue” event.

The forum brought together senior leaders from governments, financiers as well as key stakeholders and thought leaders from utilities and the private sector across the country to explore policy initiatives, technological advancements, and collaborations between the government and key players in the private sector, with a collective goal to address challenges and create a sustainable energy ecosystem.

“We have a long-term relationship with Nigeria, and we are committed to further strengthening it through creating localized solutions that will support Nigeria’s power infrastructure,” said Kenneth Oyakhire, managing director, of services at GE Vernova’s Gas Power.

“Through collaborative efforts with the government and industry stakeholders, we aim to ensure that power generation assets continue to play a role in a cleaner energy future while delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. GE Vernova has a long history of innovation, and we look forward to utilizing our global experience – leading with an installed base of 2,200 gigawatts – to make Nigeria’s energy transition a reality.”

“The United States is a global leader in renewable energy,” Julie LeBlanc, the United States’s mission commercial counsellor said. “American companies, like GE Vernova, not only bring significant capital, innovation, and proven solutions, but they also adhere to the highest standards of transparency, quality, and social responsibility.”

GE Vernova has long supported the development of Nigeria’s power sector. Among its most recent projects is the August 2023 groundbreaking by President Bola Tinubu of the 1,350-megawatt (MW) Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant that will be fueled by Nigerian natural gas and will be built in three phases with GE Vernova’s E-class gas turbines.

Last year, the company also commissioned four 175 MW Francis hydropower turbines and generators for Nigeria’s second-largest hydropower plant, the Zungeru hydropower project in Niger State. GE Vernova is also providing three LM6000 PD aero-derivative gas turbines for the 141 MW Aba Integrated Power Project which was recently commissioned in Abia State by Kashim Shettima, the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.