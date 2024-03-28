Eko DisCo disclaims unauthorised statements by Babor Egeregor

The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (Eko DisCo) has issued a statement disclaiming recent statements made by Babor Egeregor online and in print media, claiming to represent the Board.

Eko DisCo emphasises that the Board did not authorise Egeregor to issue any statements or press releases on its behalf. It urges the public to consider all his communications as personal opinions and not representative of the Board’s position.

Eko DisCo affirms that only official communications and press releases signed by the Chairman, acting on behalf of the Board, hold any validity and reflect the company’s stance on any matter.

The release concludes with a plea to media outlets to exercise caution regarding unverified sources or unauthorized individuals whose statements might mislead the public.

Recall, Egregor, who is also the company’s chairman, legal and regulatory committee, and board of directors had said the removal of Tinuade Sanda as managing director and CEO was an “erroneous and unilateral action”.