As the world’s biggest oil companies published their audited financial statements for 2020, the true picture of the impact of the coronavirus pandmic takes shape. And it is a depressing one. The biggest oil companies in the world, including international oil companies, Saudi Aramco, Russia’s top oil producers, and the top oilfield services providers, saw…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login