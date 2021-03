Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company, listed on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, has priced its offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes priced at a yield of 7.75 percent, represent a significant pricing reduction from its $350…

