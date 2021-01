What lifting of force majeure on Qua Iboe export terminal means for Nigeria

For the first time in almost six weeks after a fire at the terminal halted operations, Exxonmobil has lifted a force majeure on Nigeria’s Qua Iboe terminal in Akwa Ibom State, as crude export is expected to resume in February 2021. According to preliminary loading program seen from S&P Global Platts, Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude…