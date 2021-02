A major decision that will see oil major, Shell shift emphasis from oil would result in about $5 billion annual capital spend in its anticipated new business models. Shell is betting on its expertise in power trading and rapid growth in hydrogen and biofuels markets as it shifts away from oil, rather than joining rivals…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login