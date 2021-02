The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts at the weekend vowed to invoke relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to compel the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari and heads of 17 subsidiary agencies to respond to various audit queries on deliberate refusal to render accounts from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login