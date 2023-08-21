BusinessDay

Oil prices rise on global supply tightening despite demand concerns

Brent crude rose by 75 cents, reaching $85.55 a barrel, while WTI reached $82.05 a barrel

NUPENG distributes safety gears to tanker drivers, others

Oil prices climbed on Monday, driven by tightening global supply coming from reduced exports by major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which outweighed concerns about slowing global demand due to high-interest rates.

Brent crude rose by 75 cents, reaching $85.55 a barrel as of 4 a.m., while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents to $82.05 a barrel.

The September WTI contract expires on Tuesday, and the more active October contract also gained 73 cents, settling at $81.39 a barrel.

Both front-month benchmark prices put a pause on a seven-week winning streak last week, experiencing a weekly loss of approximately 2 percent. This was prompted by the strengthening U.S. dollar, which raised the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates.

Concerns over China’s ongoing property crisis and its impact on economic growth and oil demand also contributed to the decline.

Read also: Crude oil remains Nigeria’s export Achilles heel

Reuters, who spoke to Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, said that he expects the global supply situation to tighten, with OPEC+ crude exports expected to decline for a second consecutive month in August.

Citing preliminary data from shiptracking firm Kpler, Grasso said, “Overall supply is going down, demand is going up,” adding that unless a recession occurs and demand drops, OPEC+ remains in control.

China, the world’s largest crude importer, has been tapping into its record inventories amassed earlier this year, following its decision to reduce purchases due to supply cuts imposed by OPEC and its allies, including Russia (OPEC+). These production cuts pushed global prices above $80 a barrel.

Data from Chinese customs showed that in July, Saudi Arabia’s shipments to China dropped by 31 percent compared to June, while Russia, known for its discounted crude, continued to be China’s largest supplier.

Meanwhile, Chinese refiners increased exports of refined products in July due to favourable export margins.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    (08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
    BELOW ARE SOME OF THE VEHICLES AVAILABLE.

    LEXUS>RX300 ₦900,000
    LEXUS>RX330 ₦1million
    ES330 1Mill
    LEXUS>RX350 ₦1.5million
    LEXUS>IS350 ₦2million
    IS250 1.3m
    LEXUS>GX460 ₦2.3million
    ES350 >1.5MILLION
    LEXUS>GX470 ₦3million
    MANY MORE…

    TOYOTA>CAMRY 2.2 ₦350,000
    TOYOTA C O R O L L A 550,000
    TOYOTA>CAMRY 2.4 ₦700,000
    TOYOTA>CAMRY SPIDER ₦1million
    Muscle 950k
    TOYOTA>YARIS ₦500,000
    TOYOTA SIENNA 650,000
    TOYOTA CAMRY 2.4 550,000
    Dyna Truck 900k
    TOYOTA>MATRIX ₦700,000
    TOYOTA>RAV4 ₦800,000
    TIPPER head 6mill
    TUNDRA N1,200,000
    TACOMA 1.9M
    TOYOTA Prado 1,300,000
    TOYOTA>VENZA ₦1.3million MANY MORE

    HONDA ACCORD ₦ 500,000
    HONDA CRV 750k
    HONDA EOD ₦800,000
    ACURA ZDX 900K
    MDX 1Mill
    HONDA ODYSSEY ₦900,000
    CROSSTOUR 1.2M
    HONDA>PILOT ₦1million MANY MORE…

    NISSAN ALTIMA ₦800,000
    NISSAN ALMERA ₦850,000
    NISSAN AMANDA ₦ 1.5million
    NISSAN MAXIMA ₦950,000.
    MANY MORE…

    AUCTIONING OF BAGS OF RICE AND GALLONS OF OIL AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE PRICES.
    O8O 8271 2224 }
    ➡GALLONS OF OIL =7,000
    👇👇👇
    #RICE
    ▪PER BAGS OF RICE ARE:-
    ➡RISING SUN= ₦15,000
    ➡ SPECIAL RICE= ₦15,000
    ➡MAMA AFRICA= ₦15,000
    ➡TOMATO RICE=₦15,000
    ➡CAPRICE = ₦15,000
    AND MANY MORE EXCLUSIVE OFFER’S….
    #NOTE. DELIVERY CHARGES OF PER BAG IS ₦1,500

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.