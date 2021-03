The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it recorded an increase of 80.12 percent in trading surplus for the month of December 2020 which stands at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020. This is contained in the December 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR). Trading…

