Nigeria is desperate for foreign exchange, yet businesses that should be contributing towards earning dollars, in particular, will be losing at least N55 billion ($142m) within the two weeks the country’s seaports in Lagos will not be allowing export trucks. While the country’s non-oil exports for 2020 stood at N1.43 trillion, it averaged N27.5 billion…

