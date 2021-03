Amid a global race to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government is placing priority on funding a wasteful petrol subsidy scheme worth about $315 million monthly, an amount capable of vaccinating at least half of its adult population (53 million people). After a year of dillydallying on the removal of petrol subsidy, it’s now…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login