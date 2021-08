The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in March 2021 recorded sales of N234.63 billion in petroleum products. The NNPC made this known on Sunday, in a statement in which the corporation said the sales was from its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC). The corporation’s spokesman who signed the statement said the revenue…

