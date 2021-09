The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has published its audited financial statements as well as its subsidiaries on its website Wednesday night. This follows the recent announcement by the corporation that it recorded two hundred and eighty seven billion Naira (N287bn) Profit After Tax (PAT) in 2020. Despite the profit declaration, the auditors, PwC Nigeria,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login