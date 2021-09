NNPC says open to collaborate with NGX on financing opportunities

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on financing options in the near term. This was indicated during a courtesy visit from the Management of NGX to NNPC led by the Chairman, NGX, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud on Tuesday, 7 September 2021. Mahmoud stated, “As an Exchange,…