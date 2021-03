NNPC is not living up to its potential, blame the FG

The much-maligned national oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), may be punching way below its weight, but Aso Rock shares the bulk of the blame for its subpar performance. To illustrate, in its 2019 financial statement, the NNPC cut its losses by a massive 99.70 percent from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.70…