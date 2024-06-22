AKK gas pipeline to be ready Q1 2025, says Kyari 

Mele Kyari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project will be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

This was made known during the visit of three cabinet Ministers to the AKK Gas Pipeline Project Site, where they inspected the River Kaduna crossing milestone of the project in Kaduna, on Friday.

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and Mohammed Idris Malagi, Minister of Information & National Orientation were the three Ministers who visited the Project Site.

“Without promising too much, we assure you that this Project will be delivered on schedule. Our mission is to work towards delivering it by December this year. But we are confident this project will be delivered by the 1st Quarter of 2025,” Kyari told the three visiting Ministers.

The GCEO, who said the NNPC Ltd. recognises the strategic importance and enormous value of the project to Nigeria’s economy, stressed that the Company was bankrolling the project on the back of its balance sheet.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline is a 40-inch by 614 km linear pipeline system running from Akaojuta in Kogi State to Kano with associated intermediate, terminal gas facilities and other related equipment to transport natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.

According to the statement, the Federal Government has highlighted the huge multiplier impact of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project on the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

Speaking at the project site, Edun described the AKK Gas pipeline as the pipeline of prosperity, which is very dear to the President, because it will deliver the critical infrastructure needed to trigger the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

“The AKK Gas Pipeline is crucial for this administration and its delivery is in line with Mr. President’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people,” Edun added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), said the gas pipeline is part of the Federal Government’s many efforts to harness the nation’s abundant gas resources towards improving power generation, revamping ailing industries, and creating employment opportunities in the country.

Ekpo urged all stakeholders to support NNPC Ltd towards delivering the project and several other gas projects as the country depends on it to bring prosperity to the people.

In addition, Idris Malagi said the AKK Gas Pipeline Project is a testimony to the fact that the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” has commenced in earnest.

“Nigerians should be proud of the AKK Gas Pipeline project. With the delivery of this project, the prosperity that Mr. President is always talking about is unravelling right here before our eyes,” he said.