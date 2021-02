Nigeria’s revenue is set to get a boost as crude oil prices rallied on Monday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting prices will advance as high as $75 in the coming months. Based on the prediction of a fall in supply and rising costs, Goldman Sach is predicting Brent will reach $70 a barrel in…

