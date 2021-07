An exclusive industry data seen by BusinessDay has explained why Nigeria’s curious petrol consumption has kept the country in a bleeding state, a pain point for a government struggling with one of the worst macroeconomic environments in its recent history. Globally, energy consumption, most especially petrol, is an important indicator of the level of economic…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login