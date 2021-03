Oil and gas industry operators say Nigeria should not be stampeded into adopting Western countries’ energy transition plans that could hurt its development, but to transit to clean energy at its own pace, using its most available resource- gas. On account of economic shutdowns to halt the pelting march of a pathogen, the world recorded…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login