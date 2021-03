Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday said Nigeria’s oil industry had lost substantial investments due to delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Okowa stated this when he received the Co-Chairman, National Assembly Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Monguno and members of the committee at Government House,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login