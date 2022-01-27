New refinery is only solution to petrol subsidy crisis – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has declared that the lasting solution to the crisis associated with petrol subsidy removal could only be resolved through the construction of new refineries in the country.

Akpausoh Akpausoh, National General Secretary, Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) stated this on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo state capital while speaking with journalists on why the planned nationwide rally against the proposed increase in pump price was suspended.

Akpausoh, who represented NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in Ondo State and coordinated the suspended protest, said the several attempts to resuscitate the existing refineries had failed with over $10 bilion going down the drain.

He, therefore, declared that the only way out of the fuel subsidiary crisis was for the Federal Government to establish another set of refineries so that the importation of finished products of crude oil would come to an end.

Comrade Akpausoh noted that the Federal Government’s attempt to hike pump price was illegal because it ran afoul of the November 20, 2020 agreement reached by the Federal Government and the labour union on fuel subsidy.

He said a technical committee was constituted to meet and deliberate on the matter. It was agreed that no action could be taken on fuel subsidy removal without the input of the labour in the decision-making.

Akpausoh, therefore, advised that the Federal Government should inject the proposed fund (N5000) it planned to pay the citizenry monthly into the construction of new refineries.

In a remark, the Ondo State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Sunday Adeleye represented by his Vice Chairman, Comrade Victor Amoko said there was no way the oil industry crisis would not persist if the refineries in the country remain moribund.

While lamenting the economic crunch facing Nigerians, the Ondo State Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, (JNC), Comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi, appealed to the Federal Government to set a timeline in revamping old refineries and constructing new ones.