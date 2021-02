The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is bending over backwards to reassure Nigerians that it has an adequate supply of products as queues return and prices climb to N170 in some retail outlets in Lagos. The NNPC stocks up on petroleum products often maintaining about 90-day sufficiency, but as oil prices look to go higher,…

