The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Warri Zonal Office, has sealed seven petroleum retail outlets in Delta State over sharp practices. Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Olakanmi Ayodeji, the assistant director, Operation, DPR, Warri Zonal Office, said that the erring fuelling stations were sealed on Tuesday. He said that the retail outlets were sanctioned…

