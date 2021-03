Oil rises near $62 as vessel runs aground but lockdown fears weigh on price

Oil rose more than a percent Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal raising supply concerns, although fears of a slow recovery in demand due to European lockdowns limited gains. Brent crude rose $1.19, or 2%, to $61.98 a barrel by 0903 GMT, after tumbling 5.9% the previous day. West Texas Intermediate…