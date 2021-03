High demand for Nigeria’s gas by Morocco has enabled a landmark $1.4 billion deal finally sealed Tuesday between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), OCP of Morocco as well as Akwa Ibom State to develop a plant where Ammonia and Di-ammonium Phosphate will be produced. The new deal comes under NSIA Gas Industrialisation Strategy and…

