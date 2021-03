Brent moves towards $70 as Goldman Sachs raises Q2’21 forecast to $75

Brent, the benchmark for Nigeria’s crude oil, is moving towards $70 a barrel, less than 24 hours after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies agreed to keep production levels unchanged. On Friday morning, international benchmark Brent crude rose 5.4 percent to $67.85 a barrel as at 8.am Nigerian time, while US West…