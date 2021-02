Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources on Tuesday admonished Nigerians to be ready to bear the pains of increased petrol pump price as Brent climbs above $60 per barrels. During the official launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program, Sylvia pointed out that there is no provision of subsidy in the 2021…

