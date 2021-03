Leading banker and outspoken campaigner, Atedo Peterside, has asked the federal government to halt the outrageous plan to spend $1.5bn to repair the Port Harcourt refinery. In a tweet, Atedo said “FG should halt $1.5bn approval for repair of Port Harcourt refinery and subject this brazen & expensive adventure to an informed national debate. “Many…

