A year after shutting down all of its dilapidated refineries to figure out how to fix them, the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State. At the 38th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, Timipre…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login