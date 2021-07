After missing at least 20 deadlines since it was first introduced into the National Assembly in September 2008, Nigeria’s lawmakers have finally passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and will now proceed to the president for assent. The bill, now 20 years since its idea was proposed with five parts, eight schedules and 319 clauses,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login