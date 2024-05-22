ANOH Gas processing company will create job opportunities, development for Ohaji 

Community leaders, as well as stakeholders in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, have expressed their enthusiasm for the ANOH GAS Processing Plant which was recently inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because it will help to decongest the unemployment that has been ravaging the oil producing communities in Ohaji /Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
They have, during the commissioning of the ANOH Gas Processing Plant which is domiciled in the Assa community lauded the efforts of the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, just as they have commanded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to ensure that construction works at ANOH Gas Processing Plant (AGPC) as well as ANOH PTE, Assa community, were completed in a good record time of eleven months and inaugurated.
In an interview immediately after the commissioning of the projects, Ikechukwu Nweze, a seasoned engineer of good repute and community leader, expressed his happiness for ANOH Gas Processing Company for their efforts to construct the gas plant in Assa.
While commending the establishment and inauguration of the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, said, that since the company commenced construction works about eleven months ago, there has been no stoppage of work
” ANOH is the best oil and gas company operating in Imo State. They have been awarding contracts to our indigenous contractors in the Assa community. NNPC awarded its contract to none indigenous contractors but this company, ANOH awarded its own to community contractors, you can go and verify.
“We have Shell, we have NNPC, etc, but none has done one-third of what ANOH has done to affect positively the lives of the people here, go and verify”, Nweze, said.
Expressing his happiness, Eze Emmanuel Asor, of the Assa community described the inauguration of the ANOH Gas Processing Plant as ” a thing of joy that among every other community in the world, this area is being given this gift. It is a rare gift that we have this gas plant in Africa.
“The youths are happy because it will generate job opportunities, it will also enhance in the structural development of this place”.
He stated further that the presence of the companies will lure both local and foreign investors, and that “they will have access to the business here, and will develop the business community in this my community “.
Also, Eze Matthew Chiedozie Nwokoma of Umuokanne said, “Ohaji is a peaceful kingdom during this period, and that is why within eleven months, we have been able to conclude the things we are experiencing today. We thank the Almighty God who has endowed us with these natural resources.
“We thank the president who promised and has concluded the projects, and the youths of Ohaji because there are so many areas that these things couldn’t have been possible because of the youths in their troubles. But this time around, they came up and worked tirelessly to make sure that the project was not only a success but protecting it.
“We have shown the president that Ohaji, a fertile ground, is yearning for development and the youths are ready .Because the traditional rulers, most them are very young, we are ready to welcome investments and investors. We thank the president for what he has done, we assure him of the security of this place”.
He reiterated the resolve of the traditional rulers and the youths in the Ohaji community to protect the investments which he noted could not be found in any other communities around except the Ohaji community.
While thanking President Tinubu that they will protect the investments, said, “We are going to look for more projects, we will not stop demanding until our requests are met. We have everything in Ohaji in all manner of fields. The youths are graduates, the youths are engineers, and the youths are everything you are looking for. So we want them to rechannel the energy, and to cease fomenting problems, let them bring them into these areas, this is our land.
“But I think the youths are supposed to be given the first employment opportunities here and if they cannot produce a better hand, they can now go ahead to people from outside but I think we have the best hands “.