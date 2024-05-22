ANOH Gas processing company will create job opportunities, development for Ohaji 

“The youths are happy because it will generate job opportunities, it will also enhance in the structural development of this place”.

He stated further that the presence of the companies will lure both local and foreign investors, and that “they will have access to the business here, and will develop the business community in this my community “.

Also, Eze Matthew Chiedozie Nwokoma of Umuokanne said, “Ohaji is a peaceful kingdom during this period, and that is why within eleven months, we have been able to conclude the things we are experiencing today. We thank the Almighty God who has endowed us with these natural resources.

“We thank the president who promised and has concluded the projects, and the youths of Ohaji because there are so many areas that these things couldn’t have been possible because of the youths in their troubles. But this time around, they came up and worked tirelessly to make sure that the project was not only a success but protecting it.

“We have shown the president that Ohaji, a fertile ground, is yearning for development and the youths are ready .Because the traditional rulers, most them are very young, we are ready to welcome investments and investors. We thank the president for what he has done, we assure him of the security of this place”.

He reiterated the resolve of the traditional rulers and the youths in the Ohaji community to protect the investments which he noted could not be found in any other communities around except the Ohaji community.

While thanking President Tinubu that they will protect the investments, said, “We are going to look for more projects, we will not stop demanding until our requests are met. We have everything in Ohaji in all manner of fields. The youths are graduates, the youths are engineers, and the youths are everything you are looking for. So we want them to rechannel the energy, and to cease fomenting problems, let them bring them into these areas, this is our land.

“But I think the youths are supposed to be given the first employment opportunities here and if they cannot produce a better hand, they can now go ahead to people from outside but I think we have the best hands “.