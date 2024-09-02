Why CNG is clean solution for Nigeria’s energy future

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has emerged as a pivotal player in the quest for cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives.

As the global community intensifies efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, CNG offers a promising solution. Derived from natural gas, CNG burns more cleanly than traditional fossil fuels like gasoline and diesel, emitting significantly lower levels of harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter.

This environmental advantage has positioned CNG as a key component in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Globally, the adoption of CNG is being boosted by the convergence of certain factors, including technological advancements, supportive regulatory frameworks, and economic considerations. Governments around the world are implementing policies and incentives to promote the use of cleaner fuels, while innovations in CNG storage, compression, and vehicle technology are enhancing their feasibility and appeal – Nigeria is not an exception.

As Nigeria continues its journey towards economic diversification and environmental sustainability, the role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country’s energy landscape has become increasingly significant.

With abundant natural gas reserves and a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, CNG presents a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Consequently, due to the removal of the Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS subsidy, and the full deregulation of the petroleum products market, the price of PMS has increased significantly. As such, the need to consider alternative sources of fuel, primarily CNG and EV for vehicles, has become more important than ever. In 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria approved the presidential CNG Initiative to provide cheaper & cleaner fueling alternatives for the citizens.

In Nigeria, one of the most prominent trends driving the future of CNG is the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources. As global awareness of climate change and environmental degradation grows, the Nigerian government and private sector entities seek ways to reduce their carbon footprints. With its lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel and petrol, CNG offers a compelling solution. Various initiatives by the government to promote clean energy, such as the free conversion of petrol and diesel-powered commercial vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas underscores the strategic importance of CNG and the government’s commitment to it. These initiatives aim to transition the country’s energy mix towards more sustainable sources, thereby reducing dependence on oil and mitigating environmental impacts.

Another crucial factor contributing to the widespread adoption of CNG globally and in Nigeria is infrastructure development. Over the past few years, significant investments have been made to expand CNG infrastructure in Nigeria. Companies like Gasco Marine Limited, an indigenous company owned by the Viathan Groupa have been at the forefront of this expansion, with projects such as the CNG motherstation in Abeokuta and the virtual pipeline operations in Northern Nigeria.

These infrastructure developments are pivotal in ensuring reliable supply and accessibility of CNG across the country. The establishment of more CNG refuelling stations and mother stations, along with advancements in compression technology, will facilitate the efficient distribution and utilization of CNG. This infrastructure growth will also support the expansion of CNG-powered vehicles and industries, further driving demand.

Additionally, CNG has the potential to drive significant economic and industrial growth in any thriving country. The utilization of CNG has proven to be a more cost-effective fuel option, offering savings on both fuel and maintenance costs. These savings can lower energy costs for businesses, making them more competitive and fostering industrialization. For instance, the manufacturing and power-generating sectors stand to benefit immensely from the cost savings associated with CNG.

Beyond its cost-saving impact, the adoption of CNG can create job opportunities and stimulate local economies. The development and maintenance of CNG infrastructure, alongside the growth of CNG-powered logistics and transportation services, has the potential to generate employment and spur economic activities in various regions of Nigeria.

Despite the promising trends, several challenges need to be addressed to fully realize the potential of CNG in Nigeria. These challenges include infrastructural gaps, regulatory hurdles, and public awareness. To overcome these obstacles, a collaborative approach involving the government, private sector, and civil society is essential. The government must continue to create an enabling environment through supportive policies and incentives. Public-private partnerships can also drive infrastructure investments and technological advancements. Moreover, raising public awareness about the benefits of CNG through educational campaigns can further accelerate its adoption.

In Nigeria, the future of CNG is filled with opportunities. From the expansion of CNG infrastructure to the growing demand for clean energy, there is fertile ground for innovation and investment. The potential for exporting CNG to neighbouring countries also presents an avenue for economic diversification and increased foreign exchange earnings. Nigeria’s strategic position in West Africa and its abundant natural gas reserves positions the country as a potential leader in the regional CNG market.

As the nation strives to diversify its energy sources and reduce its environmental impact, CNG stands out as a crucial component of this transition. With continued investment in infrastructure, supportive government policies, and growing awareness of its benefits, CNG can significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic development and environmental sustainability. The future of CNG in Nigeria is promising, and by leveraging its natural gas resources, the country can pave the way for a cleaner, more resilient energy landscape. The collaborative efforts of government, industry, and stakeholders will be essential in realizing this potential, ensuring that Nigeria leads the way in the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in Africa.