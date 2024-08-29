U.S partners Lagos to address unemployment, energy access, others

The United States (U.S) has expanded its partnership in Lagos State to address youth and women’s unemployment, promote gender equality, expand energy access, and advance economic growth.

Consequently, the U.S. Embassy hosted Travis Adkins, President and CEO of United States African Development Foundation (USADF), who visited Lagos State Government and other organisations from 18 to 21 August 2024.

According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy, over the past two decades, the USADF Nigeria Programme has consistently focused on boosting the growth of agricultural enterprises, providing off-grid energy solutions in underserved communities, and supporting youth and women’s employability and entrepreneurship initiatives, which collectively promote economic growth, peace, and stability.

During the four-day visit, Adkins reiterated the USADF’s unwavering commitment to supporting African-led solutions that are essential for creating pathways to prosperity across the continent. He further noted that since 2001, the U.S. agency has committed over $44 million in grants and supported over 480 projects across Nigeria.

Adkins said, “Nigeria is USADF’s largest country programme and I am thrilled to visit Nigeria for the second time in 10 months. Our broad-based partnerships and investments in Nigeria reflect our dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting local businesses and agricultural enterprises, and providing sustainable energy solutions to underserved communities across the continent.’’

Additionally, discussions were held with the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, and the leadership of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, which resulted in the renewal of the USADF-LSETF Memorandum of Understanding for another five years.

This renewal includes a commitment to empowering 10,000 young Nigerians with essential trade skills, thereby creating jobs and enhancing employment opportunities.

Adkins also visited Reeddi Technologies Limited, a 2020 winner of the USADF/All On off-grid energy challenge, where he announced a new grant to support the climate-tech company’s innovative work.

He said the funding “will enhance the design, local assembly, and distribution of Reeddi’s energy solutions, benefiting small and medium-sized businesses and households in off-grid, energy-poor communities across Nigeria.”

The USADF President also attended a grant award ceremony at the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy, a leading vocational and entrepreneurship training institute founded by U.S. government exchange alumna Omowale Ogunrinde.

The institute, through the grant award, “will offer a 12-week training programme for 400 youths aged 18-35 years old in the hospitality and fashion sectors, with the overall goal of addressing youth unemployment by improving job skills and employment outcomes.”

Adkins was also at the launch of the USADF and National Basketball Players Association-supported “What If Youth and Women Empowerment Initiative” basketball camp, led by Nigerian NBA player Precious Achiuwa,” aimed at creating opportunities for young people through sports, while also empowering them by developing their skills, confidence, and resilience both on and off the Court.