Nestle Nigeria invests N6bn to bridge technical skill, unemployment gap

Nestle Nigeria Plc said it has invested over N6 billion in a space of 13 years to build technical skills among Nigerian youths towards enhancing their employability in the job market.

The company, which has trained 190 young men and women in technical skills, has also shown commitment to closing the widening unemployment gap in Nigeria by offering employment to 10 graduates from its Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in line with its efforts to address youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The Nestle Technical Training Center is a programme put together by the company to address the technical skills gap among Nigerian youths as it combines theoretical and practical engineering training culminating in the City and Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification, thus enhancing their employability.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the NTTC batch 7b programme in Lagos recently, Wassim Elhusseini, managing director of Nestle Nigeria Plc, said the company’s investment of over N6 billion in upskilling bright young minds reflects the firm belief in the potential of the next generation.

According to him, the job offer is also one of the many ways the company deploys to create shared value.

“By bridging the technical skills gap in the industry, we are not only enhancing the employability of our youth but also fostering the creation of new enterprises,” he said.

Elhusseini said that from 2011 till date, more than 190 young men and women have passed through the programme and that company has employed 97 percent of these talented individuals within Nestlé Nigeria.

He said the graduates of the NTTC are well-equipped to improve their economic circumstances and to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

He said Nestle is dedicated to youth empowerment which extends well beyond the technical training centre, as the foundation of thriving communities lies in equipping the next generation with the right training and opportunities.

“This commitment is reflected in our youth engagement platform, Nestle Needs Youth. Launched in 2013, this initiative aims to help young people access economic opportunities. In Nigeria, this initiative focuses on four pillars: get them hired, get them skilled, get them support and get them more opportunities,” he said.

The managing director said that through the company’s participation in the Alliance for Youth Nigeria, launched in 2021, it has reached over 16,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial training, internships, mentoring opportunities, and job placements.

Shakiru Lawal, country human resources manager at Nestlé Nigeria, said the company is playing its part to cushion the impact of economic challenges on the youth and prepare them for the future.

He congratulated the graduates for earning their place through dedication and excellence and charged them to aim for greater heights.

On his part, Talla Fall, incoming Factory Manager, said the NTTC programme is not only for Nestle but for the country and that the graduates were offered employment because they met Nestle’s requirements.

He commended the Ogun State government for supporting vocational education and tasked the 10 graduates to contribute to the growth of Nestle.

Jayeola Abimbola Agunbiade, the traditional ruler of Agbara Kingdom, acknowledged that Nestle has offered employment to youths in his community based on merit.

He commended the company for the scholarships offered to students in secondary school and universities in the community and also charged the NTTC graduates to be worthy ambassadors.

Abayomi Arigbabu, commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State, who was represented by Rotimi Okeleye, deputy director of education, commended the Nestle training centre for its commitment to empowering young minds with skills and knowledge that would shape the future of our nation.

He said the skills and training acquired at NTTC are powerful tools that can shape the future and open doors to new possibilities.