Nigerian Army leads the charge in green energy transition with CNG vehicle conversion

In a significant move towards sustainability, the Nigerian Army has successfully converted over 30 of its operational vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), becoming the first service within the Nigerian Armed Forces to adopt this environmentally friendly initiative.

Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), inaugurated the state-of-the-art Ultramodern Multipurpose Auto Care Service and CNG Conversion Centre in Jahi District, Federal Capital Territory. The centre, operated by Luftreiber Automobile, offers a wide range of services, including car maintenance, spray painting, body armouring, window glass fortification, car wraps, and the key service of CNG conversion.

During the inauguration, Lagbaja expressed pride in the Army’s role as part of the pilot CNG conversion project, facilitated by the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG).

He revealed that the initiative had already converted 30 Army vehicles to CNG, with plans underway to convert an additional 70.

This shift aligns with the broader goals of the Tinubu administration to lower transportation costs and reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels by promoting the use of locally produced, cheaper, and cleaner natural gas.

“With CNG, the Nigerian Army is significantly lowering its operational costs compared to other fuel types,” Lagbaja stated. He highlighted the financial and environmental benefits of the transition.

He further noted that the centre would not only promote the use of CNG in Abuja but also provide valuable job opportunities and skill development for unemployed Nigerian youths.

The COAS assured that CNG is safe, cost-effective, and reliable, based on rigorous testing by the Army.

Lagbaja hinted at plans to establish additional conversion centres to handle more complex operational vehicle conversions, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to this green energy initiative.

Luftreiber Automobile’s Managing Director, Junaid Raza, emphasized the company’s dedication to addressing the automotive needs of Nigerians, particularly in light of the high fuel costs and scarcity.

He noted that the CNG conversion centre would play a crucial role in providing an environmentally friendly energy solution.

The centre’s chairman, Dr Bright Ochefu, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering top-quality services to its customers, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, and the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igwe.

This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to promote CNG vehicles through various programs, including the release of guidelines for converting petrol-powered vehicles to CNG and the introduction of CNG-powered buses.

A conversion incentive program is also in development to make CNG adoption more accessible to the public. The Armed Forces also underscored the nation’s commitment to embracing sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.