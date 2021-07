Energy firm, Wärtsilä has begun testing its thermal balancing engines using pure hydrogen and expects to have an engine and power plant concept capable of running on 100 percent hydrogen by 2025. According to the International Energy Association Green hydrogen is forecast to deliver 13% of global energy demand by 2070. As the world steadily…

