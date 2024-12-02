Top five African countries with the most oil refineries

Africa plays a crucial role in the global energy market, with several nations operating oil refineries that contribute significantly to their economies.

The continent’s oil production stands at almost 10 million barrels of oil per day in 2024. However, the refining capacity of African refineries has not been able to bridge the fuel supply gap in the continent.

Five countries stand out for having the highest number of oil refineries: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Angola, and Sudan. These nations have invested heavily in refining infrastructure to meet domestic demand, create jobs, and reduce dependency on imported petroleum products.

Several African countries, including Zambia, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Liberia, and DR Congo, currently operate only one refinery each. Additional nations such as Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, Congo, and Kenya are also part of the continent’s refining landscape.

West Africa stands out as the sub-continent with the largest refining capacity, though only about 30% of it is functional. The Dangote Refinery, with a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (BPD), is expected to be a transformative force in the region.

According to Hawilti here are the countries with the most oil refineries

1. Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, leads the continent with the most oil refineries. The country boasts both public and private refineries, although operational efficiency has often been a challenge for publicly-owned facilities. Key refineries in Nigeria include:

Port Harcourt Refinery: Comprising two refineries with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Warri Refinery: Located in Delta State, it has a capacity of 125,000 bpd.

Kaduna Refinery: Situated in northern Nigeria with a capacity of 110,000 bpd.

Dangote Refinery: Recently inaugurated, this mega facility in Lagos has a projected refining capacity of 650,000 bpd, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.

Several smaller facilities, including Ogbede, Ibigwe, Edo, OPAC, and Duport, cater to local markets and speciality needs.

2. South Africa

South Africa is a major player in Africa’s oil refining sector, with sophisticated facilities tailored to meet local and regional demand. Notable refineries include:

ENGEN Refinery: Located in Durban, with a capacity of about 135,000 bpd.

SAPREF: Also in Durban, this facility is the largest in the country, producing 180,000 bpd.

CALTEX Refinery: Situated in Cape Town, this refinery processes about 100,000 bpd.

NATREF: Located in Sasolburg, specializing in synthetic fuels with a capacity of 108,000 bpd.

Mossel Bay Refinery: Operated by PetroSA, focusing on gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology.

3. Ghana

Ghana’s oil refining sector has grown steadily in recent years, driven by its domestic oil production and strategic investments. The country has four main refineries:

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR): Ghana’s oldest and largest refinery, with a capacity of 45,000 bpd.

Platon Gas Refinery: A private facility with a capacity of 15,000 bpd.

Akwaaba Refinery: Focused on producing specialized petroleum products.

Sentuo Refinery: A recent addition aiming to bolster Ghana’s refining capacity.

4. Angola

As one of Africa’s top oil producers, Angola has invested in refining capacity to maximize the value of its crude oil. Its main facilities include:

Luanda Refinery: Angola’s flagship refinery, with an upgraded capacity of 200,000 bpd.

Cabinda Refinery: A modern refinery under development, expected to significantly increase Angola’s refining output

5. Sudan

Despite challenges posed by political instability, Sudan has managed to maintain a functional oil refining sector. Its key refineries include:

Port Sudan Refinery: A vital facility located on the Red Sea, with a capacity of 25,000 bpd.

Al Jaili Refinery: The largest refinery in Sudan, with a capacity of approximately 100,000 bpd.

