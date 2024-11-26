  • Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Port Harcourt refinery resumes crude oil refining after 5 years of shutdown

November 26, 2024

Port harcourt refinery

The Port Harcourt refinery, is set to commence crude oil production after several unmet deadlines and a long period of rehabilitation exercise.

The rehabilitation exercise worth $1.5 billion was approved by the Nigerian government in 2021 for the refinery with a combined 210,000 barrels per day capacity.

Announcing the preparedness of the refinery for production on Tuesday, Ortega Ogra via his X handle said, “Port Harcourt Refinery begins operations after overhaul. Historic.”

More details to follow…..

