TDS Hitech Solutions lights Little Saints Orphanage with solar

TDS Hitech Solutions, a provider of technology and renewable energy solutions, has illuminated the lives of children at the Little Saints Orphanage.

Through an initiative to Little Saints Orphanage Home on Friday, 23rd August 2024, the company installed a solar power system, ensuring a reliable and sustainable source of electricity for the orphanage.

The Zola Edge Solar Home System installed by TDS Hitech Solutions will provide clean energy to power the orphanage’s lights, appliances, and other essential equipment in addition to donating essential food items and consumables.

The system includes a Solar panel, Flex Max controller, eight units of DC bulbs, 24in DC TV and a main module comprising an inverter and lithium battery, designed to provide reliable, uninterrupted power to a main section of the facility.

This will significantly reduce the orphanage’s reliance on traditional power sources, which can be unreliable and costly.

Titilope Olatunji, acting general manager at TDS HitechSolutions Limited, shared that the installation of the solar home system is a testament to the company’s commitment to community empowerment through corporate social responsibility.

“Under the leadership of Franklin Ezeji, TDS Hitech Solutions is dedicated to providing access to clean, sustainable, and renewable energy across Nigerian communities,” a statement seen by BusinessDay said.

It added, “In collaboration with Zola Electric, TDS Hitech Solutions Limited vows to remain steadfast in its efforts to make a meaningful impact on individuals, corporate organizations, and communities by delivering sustainable energy access through cost-effective, cutting-edge solar technology”.

The team actively engaged with the children and staff, learning about their daily experiences, challenges, and aspirations.